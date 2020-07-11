19 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with move-in specials
What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Omaha apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Omaha apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.