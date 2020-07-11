Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 94

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
36 Units Available
Old Market
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$890
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$877
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Lionshead Apartments
1414 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$650
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
969 sqft
Great location close to I-680, West Dodge Road and Maple Street. Community boasts a 24-hour mega fitness center, swimming pool and private movie theater. Units have fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Market West
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$869
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
37 Units Available
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$805
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1313 sqft
Located in Northwest Omaha and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Twelve different floor plans with luxurious finishes and w/d in home. Seven swimming pools, free fitness classes and putting green.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$825
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
21 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$665
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$660
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
718 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Maple Village
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Old Market
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$860
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
3 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
1005 sqft
Peaceful and friendly community featuring gym, pool, and clubhouse. 1-2 bedroom apartments available. Homes are furnished and have balconies and walk-in closets. Willow Wood Park is across the street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,270
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Results within 1 mile of Omaha
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
18 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$690
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Omaha
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 03:00pm
$
13 Units Available
Southwest Bellevue
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
City Guide for Omaha, NE

What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).

Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Omaha, NE

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Omaha apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Omaha apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

