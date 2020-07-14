All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Whispering Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Whispering Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Whispering Ridge

17551 Pinkney Plz · (415) 855-9411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE 68116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-304 · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Whether you need a one, two, or three bedroom apartment home, Whispering Ridge Apartments has several floor plans to choose from. Enjoy the convenience of full size washer & dryer, private balcony, Roman bath tub, vaulted ceilings and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Up to 75 pound each at full growth, Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking lot parking, detached garages $75 each/per month.
Storage Details: 11'x9' storage unit $65 per month, 30'x9' storage unit $110 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Whispering Ridge have any available units?
Whispering Ridge has a unit available for $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Whispering Ridge have?
Some of Whispering Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Whispering Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Ridge offers parking.
Does Whispering Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Whispering Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Whispering Ridge has a pool.
Does Whispering Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Whispering Ridge has accessible units.
Does Whispering Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Whispering Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Whispering Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Raintree Apartments
12021 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street
Omaha, NE 68105
Willow Park by Broadmoor
9605 Park Dr
Omaha, NE 68127
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68114
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St
Omaha, NE 68124
Harney Street Apartments
1115 Harney Street
Omaha, NE 68102
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity