Whispering Ridge

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: $100 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $75
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Up to 75 pound each at full growth, Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking lot parking, detached garages $75 each/per month.
Storage Details: 11'x9' storage unit $65 per month, 30'x9' storage unit $110 per month