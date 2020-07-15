All apartments in Fargo
Flagstone Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Flagstone Apartments

2651 36th Ave S · (201) 584-5314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104
Stone Bridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 02-203 · Avail. Oct 1

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 01-305 · Avail. Aug 1

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

Unit 05-308 · Avail. Aug 1

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flagstone Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Flagstone Apartments have any available units?
Flagstone Apartments has 5 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Flagstone Apartments have?
Some of Flagstone Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flagstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Flagstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Flagstone Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Flagstone Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does Flagstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Flagstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Flagstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Flagstone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Flagstone Apartments have a pool?
No, Flagstone Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Flagstone Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Flagstone Apartments has accessible units.
Does Flagstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flagstone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
