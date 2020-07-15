Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Flagstone Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Surface Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Flagstone Apartments have any available units?
Flagstone Apartments has 5 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Flagstone Apartments have?
Some of Flagstone Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flagstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Flagstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.