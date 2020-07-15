Apartment List
/
ND
/
fargo
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM

16 Studio Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
West Acres
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Willow Park
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Brunsdale
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
West Acres
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
West Acres
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
465 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Brunsdale
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Willow Park
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
The West End
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
500 sqft
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Results within 5 miles of Fargo
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
10 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
485 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!

July 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fargo rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Fargo rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fargo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fargo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fargo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFargo 3 BedroomsFargo Accessible Apartments
    Fargo Apartments with BalconyFargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with GymFargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFargo Apartments with Parking
    Fargo Apartments with Washer-DryerFargo Cheap PlacesFargo Dog Friendly ApartmentsFargo Pet Friendly PlacesFargo Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
    Fergus Falls, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
    NdsuWest AcresWestgate
    Bluemont LakesWillow Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
    Minnesota State University Moorhead