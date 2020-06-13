Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:26 PM

96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Finding an apartment in Fargo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
4 Units Available
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$610
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bluemont Lakes
3 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1100 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southpointe
4 Units Available
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Prairiewood
3 Units Available
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Westgate
5 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$550
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West Acres
2 Units Available
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
NDSU
1 Unit Available
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$605
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Fargo
3 Units Available
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1521 University Drive North
1521 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Across from NDSU! 4 bed/2 bath single family home with hardwood floors on main level, additional living space in basement, and washer/dryer. Lawn/snow provided. Off street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1737 4th St N
1737 4th Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 bedroom 2 bathroom washer and dryer included off street parking single garage Pets Ok $75/M Per Pet 1/2 off first month and free TV Rent $1150 Deposit $1000 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE4761526)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
1010 7th Ave N
1010 7th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV 3 bedroom Home Walk to NDSU campus All utilities are tenants responsibility washer and dryer Pets Ok $75.00M Per Pet Off street parking Rent $1095 Deposit $600.00 Accepts Section 8.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Washington
1 Unit Available
1534 12th Street North
1534 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedroom Near NDSU!! - This nice 4 bedroom house is conveniently located near NDSU Campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fargo, ND

Finding an apartment in Fargo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

