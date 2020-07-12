/
/
/
westgate
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:31 PM
134 Apartments for rent in Westgate, Fargo, ND
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
950 sqft
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Results within 1 mile of Westgate
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$670
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
8 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$710
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$540
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3577 Woodbury Court S
3577 Woodbury Court South, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6333 sqft
STUNNING 5 Bed 4 Bath in BLUEMONT LAKES Neighborhood!! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! This Luxurious 3 level home as over 6200 sq ft of living space. The beautiful gourmet kitchen has a pantry.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
730 Countryside Trailer Ct S
730 Countryside Trailer Court, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$949
Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! Never miss a movie!! This open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space to stock up and space for a kitchen table for your family to gather around!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, stove and large refrigerator!! Lots