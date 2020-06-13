Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN

📍
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$360
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1343 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3715 8th St S
3715 8th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located at 3715 8th st s updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom fenced yard 2 stall garage off street parking rent 1295 deposit 1000 1/2 OFF WITH 12 MONTH LEASE FREE 50 INCH TV call rkak reality and property management at 218-227-0000 (RLNE5729769)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1202 4th Ave S
1202 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1/2 month off! first month with a 12 month lease Free TV Near MSUM campus. 4 bedroom house 2 baths No pets Washer and dryer in the home Single Garage Available Aug 1 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE3865839)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 18 1/2 St S
913 18 1/2 Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 913 18 1/2 St S,Moorhead, MN 56560 **1/2 month off with a 12 month lease!! Description: Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Near MSUM Campus Heat Paid Washer and Dryer in Building Off street parking No pets Available: Now!!!!!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5730102)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2204 7th Street South Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1210 14th St S
1210 14th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1278 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3000527)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
922 3rd St S
922 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
922 3rd St S Available 10/01/20 - (RLNE4230459)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 20th Ave S
1934 20th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1934 20th Ave S Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Twinhome - Very nice 3 Bed, 1 1/2 bath twinhome in nice South Moorhead neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 7th Street South
310 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
4 Bed 3 Bath Near Concordia and MSUM! - Two story character home close to Concordia College, MSUM, and minutes from downtown Moorhead! This property boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, a main floor master with character throughout, hardwood floors, and

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
915 5th Ave
915 5th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
915 5th Ave Available 06/15/20 Concordia or MSUM Students can not go wrong at this location! - (RLNE3249695)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 17th St S
1107 17th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3893191)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3314 Village Green Drive
3314 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
3314 Village Green Drive Available 09/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5700225)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 9th Ave S
905 9th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$395
Address: 905 9th Ave S Moorhead, MN 56560 **1 month off and 50' smart TV free with a 12 month lease! Near Mstate 1 bedroom 1 baths Washer and Dryer In Building Heat paid Off street parking Available: August 1st, 2020 CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1812 4th St S
1812 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3014174)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 10th Ave S
826 10th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1370 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2827925)

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3223 39th Ave S
3223 39th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3223 39th Ave S Available 06/15/20 Beautiful New Construction!! - Beautiful new construction in South Moorhead!! Spacious 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances, granite counter tops throughout, and beautiful wood flooring.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage available September 1st *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.

Median Rent in Moorhead

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Moorhead is $640, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $816.
Studio
$522
1 Bed
$640
2 Beds
$816
3+ Beds
$1,188
City GuideMoorhead
If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Life in Moorhead

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Moorhead?
In Moorhead, the median rent is $522 for a studio, $640 for a 1-bedroom, $816 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,188 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Moorhead, check out our monthly Moorhead Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Moorhead?
Some of the colleges located in the Moorhead area include Concordia College at Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Moorhead?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moorhead from include Fargo, West Fargo, and Fergus Falls.

