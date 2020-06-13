Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

125 Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Brunsdale
Northport
Village West
Ndsu
West Acres
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Willow Park
17 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
$375
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
The West End
6 Units Available
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
9 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
10 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
South High
7 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village West
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Willow Park
16 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
NDSU
7 Units Available
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Village West
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$500
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood!

Median Rent in Fargo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fargo is $574, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $733.
Studio
$469
1 Bed
$574
2 Beds
$733
3+ Beds
$1,067
City GuideFargo
Let’s not kid ourselves: Of all the 50 states, North Dakota might get the least amount of props. Most Americans (except for 3rd graders, that is) probably can’t name its capital (Bismarck) or its most populated city (Fargo) or even pinpoint its location on a map (it’s the one “on top of” South Dakota, believe it or not). It’s safe to say the only reason most Americans have even heard of Fargo is thanks to the Coen brothers’ movie of the same name (“Oh, yah? Yah!”) Still, as the old saying in ...
Fun in Fargo

There are art galleries, museums, coffeehouses, bookstores, music venues, and a variety of pubs, clubs, and every type of watering hole you could imagine. The downtown area is dotted with boutiques, bistros, and eateries for shoppers and sidewalk-surfers, while attractions include a zoo, symphony orchestra, and numerous theaters, parks, trails, golf courses, and seasonal festivals.

Navigating the Streets of Fargo

As far as getting around goes, Fargo does have a fairly reliable public bus system, but chances are you’ll need your own set of wheels to work, shop, bank, dine, and play conveniently. Fortunately, traffic is nominal and parking is ample, even in the clustered downtown area, so you rarely have to walk very far to reach your destination.

Choosing your Neighborhood

Plenty of laid-back, suburban neighborhoods in Fargo (Westgate, Southpointe, and Brunsdale, among others) serve up a variety of ultramodern apartments, lofts, and condos in the $400-$1200 range (depending on amenities and size). The southernmost neighborhoods has seen of influx of newly-constructed rental properties, many of which boast top-notch amenities like new appliances, patios, and washer/dryer rooms. For the more urban-minded leaser, the downtown area offers its fair share of reasonably priced studio units, high-end condos, and mid-range apartments as well.

Quick Tips

A few things to consider before embarking on your apartment hunting escapades in Fargo, North Dakota: Bring the basics. You'll need proof of a reasonably respectable renting/credit history and banking account statements/paycheck stubs that prove you can actually afford your new digs. Or, you’ll need a co-signer to seal the deal.

And now, you’re all set to embark on the quest for the most perfect apartment ever … so welcome to Fargo and happy hunting!

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fargo?
    In Fargo, the median rent is $469 for a studio, $574 for a 1-bedroom, $733 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,067 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fargo, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fargo?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fargo include Brunsdale, Northport, Village West, Ndsu, and West Acres.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fargo?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fargo area include North Dakota State University-Main Campus, Concordia College at Moorhead, and Minnesota State University Moorhead. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fargo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fargo from include Moorhead, West Fargo, and Fergus Falls.

