Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fargo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
West Acres
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Prairiewood
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
1 of 7

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Southpointe
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Village West
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Willow Park
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
980 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
West Acres
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Village West
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$610
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
West Acres
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$710
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Northport
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Brunsdale
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$540
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Village West
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Village West
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Westgate
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
950 sqft
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Westgate
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
1 of 9

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Northport
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
1 of 6

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Westgate
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Brunsdale
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
1 of 10

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
NDSU
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Stone Bridge
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fargo, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fargo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

