east grand forks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
60 Apartments for rent in East Grand Forks, MN📍
Brentwood Estates
400 17th St NW, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
$475
479 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$545
645 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$715
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brentwood Estates in East Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Minnesota Heights
316 North 4th Street, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas with washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located close to Demers Ave close to parks, trails and bus routes. Some units offered at lowered rates.
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining spaces, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located just off Demers Ave with access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and well-maintained.
2101 7th Ave NW
2101 7th Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2576 sqft
2101 7th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 Awesome 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in EGF - This house has it all, high-end finishes, fenced yard, central air, hardwood floors, master bedroom w/attached bathroom and walk-in closet.
15 Garden Ct. NW
15 Garden Ct NW, East Grand Forks, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2100 sqft
15 Garden Ct. NW Available 06/01/20 Great 4 bedroom 2 bath 1 story home in East Grand Forks. - Exterior has all been redone new siding, shingles, Anderson windows & decks front & back.
Results within 1 mile of East Grand Forks
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
President
210 North 6th Street, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$515
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Old-fashioned architectural elements give the President Apartments in Grand Forks its unique charm. With the downtown location and the added storage space in each efficiency or one-bedroom apartment, President is an amazing place to call home.
Northern Heights
615 1st Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off Demers Ave with easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community located close to Red River Park.
1409 8th Ave N
1409 8th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
1409 8th Ave N Available 08/07/20 Pet friendly 1 bedroom house - Pet Friendly one bedroom house with washer & dryer hook-ups, new paint and carpeting, front & back entry, private yard with mature trees, screened-in porch, and off street parking.
416 N 4th St
416 North 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
4217 sqft
Rent To Own - Property Id: 289831 Rent to own this home Large Victorian home w/ new kitchen. 5BR, 2BA 2 car garage. New front porch & cedar fenced yard. Finished attic- family room.
Results within 5 miles of East Grand Forks
Grandview II
1950 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1136 sqft
Located in a residential neighborhood in Grand Forks, the Grandview II Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and garages.
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1406 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Stanford Court
3514 11th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$505
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
821 sqft
The Stanford Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer cat-friendly efficiency, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes near the University of North Dakota.
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$475
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
Landmark Estate Apartments
1105 Landeco Ln, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$350
292 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
This modern community is in a centralized location. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities. On the city bus line. Cats and dogs welcomed. Homes are spacious with short-term leases available.
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
The Legacy Apartments
3401 28th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
$795
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1047 sqft
Located near the University of North Dakota and area shopping. The community offers a fitness center, playground, and courtyard. Each home features a walk-in closet, washer and dryer, and modern appliances.
The Gardens
1220 55th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1196 sqft
This modern community offers easy access to area parks and amenities. Apartments feature granite countertops, stunning cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness center, garage, and green space.
Southpoint
3450 Ruemmele Rd, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of area shops and restaurants. Each home features a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living.
Ashland
2151 36th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$820
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers a dog park, garages, and additional storage. Handicapped accessible. Smoke-free living. Homes offer a washer and dryer, spacious layouts, and a kitchen island.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In East Grand Forks, the median rent is $548 for a studio, $662 for a 1-bedroom, $864 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,209 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in East Grand Forks, check out our monthly East Grand Forks Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the East Grand Forks area include University of North Dakota. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Grand Forks from include Grand Forks.