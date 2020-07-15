All apartments in Fargo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Sterling Park

3140 33rd St S · (833) 394-5992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND 58103
Bluemont Lakes

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3140-203 · Avail. now

$630

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 3160-305 · Avail. Sep 1

$665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 3140-304 · Avail. Sep 1

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sterling Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
e-payments
internet access
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $300, 2 Beds: $350, 3 Beds: $400
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Prior written authorization from GOLDMARK is required prior to bringing your pet to the property. Additional documentation is required including proof of being spayed/neutered and up to date distemper and rabies inoculations.
Parking Details: Double or Single Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sterling Park have any available units?
Sterling Park has 4 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Sterling Park have?
Some of Sterling Park's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sterling Park currently offering any rent specials?
Sterling Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sterling Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Sterling Park is pet friendly.
Does Sterling Park offer parking?
Yes, Sterling Park offers parking.
Does Sterling Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sterling Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sterling Park have a pool?
No, Sterling Park does not have a pool.
Does Sterling Park have accessible units?
Yes, Sterling Park has accessible units.
Does Sterling Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sterling Park has units with dishwashers.
