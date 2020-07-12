/
/
/
brunsdale
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:47 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Brunsdale, Fargo, ND
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$540
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 15th St. S
2650 15th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4724539)
Results within 1 mile of Brunsdale
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$780
1100 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
950 sqft
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1313 14th St S
1313 14th Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$795
Sign 1 Year Lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and a 50"SMART TV This 3 bedroom and 1 bath duplex is right off of 13th Ave. with a great location this property won't last long.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
3325 18th Street South
3325 18th Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Updated twin home! You will feel at home the second you walk-in. The main level was just repainted and has brand new carpet. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets, counter space and has an eating bar.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1322 14 1/2 St S
1322 14 1/2 Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Upper level duplex, new washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, deck with shared backyard, all utilities are tenant's responsibility, landlord mowes the lawn and removes snow from driveway, pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Brunsdale
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.