Apartment List
/
ND
/
fargo
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

47 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Willow Park
18 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
596 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
South High
7 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
638 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
2 Units Available
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
NDSU
6 Units Available
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West Acres
10 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFargo 3 BedroomsFargo Accessible Apartments
    Fargo Apartments with BalconyFargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with GymFargo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFargo Apartments with Parking
    Fargo Apartments with Washer-DryerFargo Cheap PlacesFargo Dog Friendly ApartmentsFargo Pet Friendly PlacesFargo Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
    Fergus Falls, MN

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
    NdsuWest AcresWestgate
    Bluemont LakesWillow Park

    Apartments Near Colleges

    North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
    Minnesota State University Moorhead