Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage on-site laundry clubhouse e-payments media room

The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.



You'll love the fact the heat and hot water are included in the rent in addition to the garage for your vehicle. A dishwasher and community laundry make doing pesky chores manageable. Spend more time relaxing on your patio or balcony or entertaining guests in your spacious home!



The Bayview Apartments in Fargo are located just off of 42nd Street. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, Rabanus Park and its variety of trails and courts are just across the street. Travel north to find West Acres Cinema and the numerous shops at West Acres Mall. Food options are all around whether you prefer dine-in or take out. It's time you love where you live.