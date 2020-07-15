All apartments in Fargo
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Bayview

1810 42nd St S · (833) 537-6516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND 58103
West Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Sep 1

$550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-201 · Avail. Sep 1

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 01-301 · Avail. Sep 1

$770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 03-204 · Avail. Aug 1

$960

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
on-site laundry
clubhouse
e-payments
media room
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.

You'll love the fact the heat and hot water are included in the rent in addition to the garage for your vehicle. A dishwasher and community laundry make doing pesky chores manageable. Spend more time relaxing on your patio or balcony or entertaining guests in your spacious home!

The Bayview Apartments in Fargo are located just off of 42nd Street. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, Rabanus Park and its variety of trails and courts are just across the street. Travel north to find West Acres Cinema and the numerous shops at West Acres Mall. Food options are all around whether you prefer dine-in or take out. It's time you love where you live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open Lot, Single Car Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayview have any available units?
Bayview has 4 units available starting at $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayview have?
Some of Bayview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayview currently offering any rent specials?
Bayview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayview pet-friendly?
No, Bayview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does Bayview offer parking?
Yes, Bayview offers parking.
Does Bayview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayview have a pool?
No, Bayview does not have a pool.
Does Bayview have accessible units?
Yes, Bayview has accessible units.
Does Bayview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayview has units with dishwashers.
