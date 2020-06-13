3 Apartments for rent in Fergus Falls, MN

Moving to Fergus Falls

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to locate a rental place in Fergus Falls. There's relatively high demand for housing, so come prepared to place a deposit on your dream rental to avoid it slipping away.

What You Need

So what do you need if you want to rent a place in Fergus Falls? There's some basic requirements that will help you land a new home. First, you should bring with you some form of proof of current employment and income. Second, also bring some references from your previous landlords as a way of proving that you're not a disaster waiting to happen. And third, line your pockets with enough cash for the deposit on the place of your choosing.