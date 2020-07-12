/
willow park
143 Apartments for rent in Willow Park, Fargo, ND
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
980 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Results within 1 mile of Willow Park
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Times Square Townhomes offer spacious 2 and 3 level two bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND.
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11
1151 Prairie Parkway, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Warm Colors throughout!! Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants. Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital! 1 stall garage is included with rent. Secure 12 unit building.
1625 10th Ave E Unit - 212
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.
Results within 5 miles of Willow Park
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.