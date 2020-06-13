36 Accessible Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
10 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$590
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
9 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
17 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Park
16 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village West
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
14 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$500
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$535
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southpointe
8 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$705
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
NDSU
6 Units Available
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Bridge
15 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

