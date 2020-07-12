/
/
/
northport
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
142 Apartments for rent in Northport, Fargo, ND
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2908 7th St N
2908 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
Water/Heat/Sewer/Garbage Paid!! Close to the bus system Quiet neighborhood Off Street Parking Rent: $595 a month Deposit: $300 Available Now!!! Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4077916)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2302 9 1/2 St N
2302 9 1/2 Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3195768)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
505 28th Avenue North - 1
505 28th Ave N, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Large 2 bedroom --Garden Level-- 5 steps below grade 1 block from Northport shopping center and MAT Bus Route 13 Updates: paint, blinds, ceiling fans, bathtub & surround, vanity, toilet, flooring throughout! Abundant storage and closets in the
Results within 1 mile of Northport
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1517 University Drive North
1517 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bed 1 Bath w/ Central Air - Unique 3 Bed/1 Bath house with Central Air conveniently located next to NDSU campus!! All 3 bedrooms on the main level, hard wood floors throughout, huge open basement with washer/dryer, and plenty of parking space in
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1641 12th St N
1641 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1728 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729894)
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1239 11th ST N
1239 11th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4099236)
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 12th Street North
1510 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1510 12th Street North Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom House near NDSU!! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home near NDSU. Washer/dryer, single detached garage, additional parking in back with alley access, and law/snow included in rent.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 12th Street North
1534 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedroom Near NDSU!! - This nice 4 bedroom house is conveniently located near NDSU Campus.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1449 10th Avenue North
1449 10th St N, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Cozy 5 bed 3 bath house a few blocks east of NDSU. Excellent condition! 800 sf on main floor plus 600 sf finished in basement. All windows updated recently.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1209 11 1/2 Street North - 5
1209 11 1/2 Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$535
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden level 1 bedroom apartment close to NDSU 1 assigned off street parking spaces included in rent 1/2 block East of The TURF. Controlled access to enter building Coin Laundry in building NO smoking, NO pets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1121 16th Ave North - Main
1121 16th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1465 sqft
Close to BSA and Fargodome Main floor: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room Upper: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen Each entrance has a deck 2 single stall garages & 2+ off street paved parking spaces included with
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
1257 12th Street North
1257 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
6 Bedrooms
$1,950
2246 sqft
NDSU - 6 bed 3 bath house Walk to NDSU - behind The TURF on 12th St. Bilevel house w/ tons of parking and alley access.
Results within 5 miles of Northport
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.