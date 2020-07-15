/
43 Apartments For Rent Near Concordia College at Moorhead
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Downtown Fargo
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
NDSU
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Roosevelt
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$665
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Woodstone
3220 12th Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Woodstone Apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine a great location, convenient features like paid heat and a garage, and a fantastic location, you're sure to fall in love with your new home!
Lincoln
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
The West End
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Downtown Fargo
920 6th Ave North - 205
920 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
Finding Normal Apartments are a unique downtown property. Secured access and 16 digital cameras are just a small part of this gated community.
Lewis and Clark
1322 14 1/2 St S
1322 14 1/2 Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Upper level duplex, new washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, deck with shared backyard, all utilities are tenant's responsibility, landlord mowes the lawn and removes snow from driveway, pet friendly.
Roosevelt
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
Downtown Fargo
1026 NP Avenue - 404
1026 Northern Pacific Avenue, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue. In 1938, the Great Depression ends.
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
909 5th St S Available 06/05/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2924071)
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house! Located near Lindenwood park. Two large living spaces. Beautiful hard wood flooring! Lots of storage and room for a table in kitchen.
Roosevelt
1010 12th Ave N
1010 12th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
1 bedroom near NDSU Available 08/01/20 1010 12th Ave N Fargo **1 MONTH FREE AND 50' SMART TV FREE WITH A 12 MONTHS LEASE** Walk NDSU, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom With water sewer garbage paid Washer & Dryer in building Off street Parking Heat
Roosevelt
820 11th St N
820 11th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917973)
Downtown Fargo
714 6th Ave N
714 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1692 sqft
714 6th Ave N Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 2 BED HOME - PARKING - PET FRIENDLY - Home renovated last winter! The main level includes a kitchen (with new fridge and range) and dinette area, a large living area with fireplace, and a 3 season
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
912 16th Street South
912 16th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
4 Bedroom House by MSUM - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single family home near MSUM. Sun-porch off of the single stall attached garage.