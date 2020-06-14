Apartment List
40 Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fargo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brunsdale
11 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
West Acres
18 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
NDSU
2 Units Available
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1426 N Broadway
1426 Broadway, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1426 N Broadway Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808494)

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1641 12th St N
1641 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1728 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729894)

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
NDSU
1 Unit Available
1026 N University
1026 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1476 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729918)

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Horace Mann
1 Unit Available
808 2nd Street North
808 2nd Street North, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
6 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedroom House in North Fargo!! - Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home in North Fargo. Conveniently located between downtown Fargo and NDSU!! This 5 bedroom/2 bath home has tons of character!! Huge Master with additional space for office.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1521 University Drive North
1521 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed 2 Bath Home! - Across from NDSU! 4 bed/2 bath single family home with hardwood floors on main level, additional living space in basement, and washer/dryer. Lawn/snow provided. Off street parking.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Bluemont Lakes
1 Unit Available
3577 Woodbury Court S
3577 Woodbury Court South, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6333 sqft
STUNNING 5 Bed 4 Bath in BLUEMONT LAKES Neighborhood!! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! This Luxurious 3 level home as over 6200 sq ft of living space. The beautiful gourmet kitchen has a pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Washington
1 Unit Available
1417 12th St N
1417 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4627730)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
2 Units Available
1010 12th Ave N
1010 12th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
1010 12th Ave N Fargo **1 MONTH FREE AND 50' SMART TV FREE WITH A 12 MONTHS LEASE** Walk NDSU, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom With water sewer garbage paid Washer & Dryer in building Off street Parking Heat paid Hardwood flooring Shared

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
1121 9th St N
1121 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1884 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3124798)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
708 7th St N
708 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
- (RLNE2770142)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fargo, ND

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fargo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

