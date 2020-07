Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space. Combine the great features with a convenient location and you've got the perfect place to call home!



Take more time for yourself instead of spending so much time on pesky chores. You can save time by utilizing your dishwasher and the community laundry room. Spend that extra time snuggling with your cat, or entertaining guests on your balcony. Most apartments include a balcony and a garage. These Fargo apartments are a comfortable and affordable option making it a great place to call home.



In the heart of Fargo, the Parkwood East & West Apartments are set in the lovely Prairiewood neighborhood. With nearby parks and golf courses, there's plenty to do outdoors. When you'd rather stay inside, you can enjoy shopping at West Acres Mall down the street, or the wide vari