All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like Pacific Park I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Pacific Park I
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Pacific Park I

2625 Pacific Drive South · (833) 467-4420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Brunsdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND 58103
Brunsdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01 · Avail. now

$570

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 02B · Avail. now

$590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pacific Park I.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
garage
24hr maintenance
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier. Bring your cat, and snuggle into this charming community of Fargo apartments.

Brunsdale Park is the perfect neighbor to the Pacific Park I Apartments. You can enjoy the baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Located perfectly between 25th Street and University Drive, you'll find dozens of dining options whether you're looking for dine-in or take out. Interstate 94 is nearby providing a connection to the rest of Fargo and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pacific Park I have any available units?
Pacific Park I has 2 units available starting at $570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Pacific Park I have?
Some of Pacific Park I's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pacific Park I currently offering any rent specials?
Pacific Park I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pacific Park I pet-friendly?
Yes, Pacific Park I is pet friendly.
Does Pacific Park I offer parking?
Yes, Pacific Park I offers parking.
Does Pacific Park I have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pacific Park I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pacific Park I have a pool?
No, Pacific Park I does not have a pool.
Does Pacific Park I have accessible units?
No, Pacific Park I does not have accessible units.
Does Pacific Park I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pacific Park I has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Pacific Park I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North
Fargo, ND 58102
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo
Fargo, ND 58103
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South
Fargo, ND 58104
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S
Fargo, ND 58103
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S
Fargo, ND 58103
Danbury
1881 39th St SW
Fargo, ND 58103
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive
Fargo, ND 58103

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity