Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly playground tennis court garage 24hr maintenance

The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier. Bring your cat, and snuggle into this charming community of Fargo apartments.



Brunsdale Park is the perfect neighbor to the Pacific Park I Apartments. You can enjoy the baseball and soccer fields, tennis courts, and playgrounds. Located perfectly between 25th Street and University Drive, you'll find dozens of dining options whether you're looking for dine-in or take out. Interstate 94 is nearby providing a connection to the rest of Fargo and beyond.