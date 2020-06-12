Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM

18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Anderson Park
6 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
NDSU
10 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southpointe
8 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$705
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$790
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brunsdale
12 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Acres
8 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Stone Bridge
15 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5087 43rd Avenue South
5087 43 Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
There is an additional pet deposit and addition to monthly rent for pet. Inquire for details. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5087-43rd-ave-s-fargo-nd-58104-usa-unit-1/39effae1-03e3-4799-9013-0e96bf1ccfc3 (RLNE4358972)
Results within 5 miles of Fargo
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

