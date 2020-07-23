/
clay county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Clay County, MN📍
12 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$595
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
5 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1343 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1420 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
17 Units Available
Terrace on the Green
1605 20th St S, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$590
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$840
950 sqft
The Terrace on the Green Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN.
3 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.
1 Unit Available
Woodstone
3220 12th Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Woodstone Apartments feature one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine a great location, convenient features like paid heat and a garage, and a fantastic location, you're sure to fall in love with your new home!
1 Unit Available
912 16th Street South
912 16th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
4 Bedroom House by MSUM - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single family home near MSUM. Sun-porch off of the single stall attached garage.
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Cute 4 bedroom 2 bath house! Located near Lindenwood park. Two large living spaces. Beautiful hard wood flooring! Lots of storage and room for a table in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1213 4th St South
1213 4th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.
1 Unit Available
1616 6th Ave S -
1616 6th Avenue Southeast, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1 Unit Available
913 18 1/2 St S
913 18 1/2 Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Address: 913 18 1/2 St S,Moorhead, MN 56560 **1/2 month off with a 12 month lease!! Description: Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath Near MSUM Campus All utilities Paid Washer and Dryer in Building Off street parking No pets Available: Now!!!!!! CALL US NOW
2 Units Available
905 9th Ave S
905 9th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$395
Address: 905 9th Ave S Moorhead, MN 56560 **1 month off and 50' smart TV free with a 12 month lease! Near Mstate 1 bedroom 1 baths Washer and Dryer In Building Heat paid Off street parking Available: August 1st, 2020 CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE
1 Unit Available
424 11th St S
424 11th Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$525
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Washer and Dryer in the building No Pets Off street Parking balcony Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4759423)
1 Unit Available
1222 3rd St S
1222 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
7 Bedrooms
$1,800
2158 sqft
1 Unit Available
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per
1 Unit Available
404 Sunrise Cir
404 Sunrise Circle, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$595
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Washer and dryer in the building Off street paring Close to many restaurants and a short drive to walmart Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4763521)
1 Unit Available
3740 7th St S
3740 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Address:3740 7th st S, Moorhead, MN 56560 **1 month off and 50' smart TV free with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 1 bedroom 1 baths Washer and Dryer Included Garage Included Nice Large Yard No pets Available: Now!!! CALL US NOW TO
1 Unit Available
1202 4th Ave S
1202 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1/2 month off! first month with a 12 month lease Free TV Near MSUM campus. 4 bedroom house 2 baths No pets Washer and dryer in the home Single Garage Available Aug 1 2020 No Pets Allowed (RLNE3865839)
1 Unit Available
909 5th St S
909 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1524 sqft
1 Unit Available
1319 2nd Avenue South
1319 2nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2156 sqft
Available IMMEDIATELY!!! Check out this 4 bed 1 bath home which is just minutes from colleges, shopping, restraunts and so much more. All 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are on main level and boasts a large fenced in yard.
1 Unit Available
2915 Heatherwood Circle South - 1
2915 Heatherwood Circle South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bilevel will be move in ready December 1st! The nicely updated upper level hosts a beautiful kitchen, dining room, living room and walk out to the deck which overlooks a large, fully fenced in, well manicured lot.
11 Units Available
Southpointe
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
6 Units Available
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
