University of North Dakota
53 Apartments For Rent Near University of North Dakota
15 Units Available
Kensington Place
2303 27th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kensington Place in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Valley Park
2323 S 17th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$510
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$470
750 sqft
Pet-friendly community just blocks from Shotgun Sally's, Grand Cities Mall, and Bringewatt Park in Grand Forks. Smoke-free units with carpeting, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, and all kitchen appliances.
10 Units Available
The Gallery
815 North 39th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
McEnroe Place I-III
3920 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1248 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,705
1710 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with both carpets and wood floors, spacious bathrooms and large closets. Located just off 42nd Ave close to shopping, schools, parks and bus routes. Sewer, water and garbage included.
10 Units Available
Bristol Park
715 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bristol Park Apartments and Townhomes, set in a residential Grand Forks neighborhood, is the perfect place to call home. From the handy dishwasher to the included heat and hot water, these charming apartments have everything you need.
9 Units Available
Amberwood Court
2520 9th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$580
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
820 sqft
Amberwood Court Apartments in Grand Forks, ND offer the perfect apartment in the perfect location. When friendly office staff are paired with great amenities, such as the included heat and laundry options, you've found your next home.
6 Units Available
West Ridge Apartments
2750 South 38th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$805
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Ridge Apartments in Grand Forks. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
University Flats
851 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1336 sqft
Great downtown location walking distance to shopping, restaurants and bars. Some units offered at lower rates to qualified households. Units are spacious and bright. Sewer, water and garbage paid.
3 Units Available
Northern Pacific
525 Demers Avenue, East Grand Forks, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with large living and dining spaces, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located just off Demers Ave with access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and well-maintained.
2 Units Available
Lumber Exchange
800 North 3rd Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in-unit and private master baths. Easy access to parks, trails and bus routes. Community is quiet and located close to Red River State Recreation Area.
6 Units Available
Grandview I
1850 South 34th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grandview I Apartments in Grand Forks, ND are tucked in a cozy residential neighborhood. Offering a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and a garage, there is a perfect home for everyone at Grandview I.
19 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
2250 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
A fantastic location near the Grand Forks' Columbia Shopping Mall and bus routes. This community offers basketball courts, a playground, pool, and fitness center. Smoke-free living. Large closets and updated appliances.
4 Units Available
Gateway Manor
2211 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$545
475 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1000 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Gateway Manor! These budget-friendly one- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
3 Units Available
McEnroe Place V
3841 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1130 sqft
Spacious apartments have large living and dining areas, washer/dryer in unit and private master baths. Located off South 42nd Street with access to schools, parks, bus routes and dining.
1 Unit Available
Campus Place III Apartments
4278 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1302 sqft
This location is near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Each home features larger living space areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Easy access to Campus Place Commons fitness center.
5 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2201 13th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Enjoy simple and practical living at Northgate Apartment Homes! These budget-friendly two-bedroom apartment homes offer large living and dining space and an on-site laundry facility! Your apartment home will come with reserved parking spot, so you
4 Units Available
Grandview II
1950 S 34th St, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a residential neighborhood in Grand Forks, the Grandview II Apartments offer a variety of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and garages.
1 Unit Available
Campus Place II Apartments
4274 University Avenue, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic place to live near the University of North Dakota and Red Pepper. Apartments offer large living areas, a washer and dryer, and walk-out patios. Near the fitness center and community room.
1 Unit Available
Chandler 1802
1802 South 20th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$740
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Chandler 1802 is a charming 24-plex located in Grand Forks, ND with spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. With features like dishwashers, garages, and great locations, the only thing missing at Chandler 1802 Apartments is you!
1 Unit Available
Vista
325 North 51st Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1254 sqft
Vista Apartments is set on the west side of the flourishing city of Grand Forks. Spacious kitchens in the two- and three-bedroom apartments homes will inspire you to cook and entertain.
4 Units Available
President
210 North 6th Street, Grand Forks, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
700 sqft
Old-fashioned architectural elements give the President Apartments in Grand Forks its unique charm. With the downtown location and the added storage space in each efficiency or one-bedroom apartment, President is an amazing place to call home.
2 Units Available
Columbia West
2100 South 29th Street, Grand Forks, ND
1 Bedroom
$795
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Columbia West Apartments in Grand Forks, ND combines comfort and convenience with their many features and prime location.
1 Unit Available
McEnroe Place
3750 Garden View Drive, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
930 sqft
Spacious one- to four-bedroom apartments with large walk-in closets, open living areas and washer/dryer in unit. Located off of South 42nd Street close to restaurants. Sewer, water and garbage included.
1 Unit Available
Campus Place VI Apartments
425 North 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Dakota and within walking distance to Red Pepper. Spacious layouts with an open concept style. Larger bedrooms and ample storage. Near the community fitness center.