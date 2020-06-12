108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Apartment List
Last updated June 12
NDSU
7 Units Available
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Last updated June 12
West Acres
11 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$800
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
Last updated June 12
Willow Park
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$940
1203 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Last updated June 12
Stone Bridge
15 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1440 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Last updated June 12
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Last updated June 12
$
Carl Ben
11 Units Available
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Last updated June 12
Southpointe
8 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$900
1208 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
Last updated June 12
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$960
1270 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12
Southpointe
4 Units Available
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$725
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
Last updated June 12
West Acres
16 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$900
1160 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Last updated June 12
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Last updated June 12
Bluemont Lakes
3 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$720
1100 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
Last updated June 12
West Acres
8 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$875
1225 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
Last updated June 12
24 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1470 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
Last updated June 12
Village West
1 Unit Available
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
Last updated June 12
Prairiewood
4 Units Available
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Last updated June 12
Stone Bridge
9 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12
West Acres
9 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Last updated June 12
Willow Park
15 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$795
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!

Last updated June 12
Washington
1 Unit Available
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1.

Last updated June 12
Downtown Fargo
1 Unit Available
1022 1st St N
1022 1st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1872 sqft
Rose garden home, 3 bdr / 2 bath & a rose garden - Property Id: 17389 3 bdr / 2 bath northside home. Plus, bonus room w/closet, desk nook, & egress window.

Last updated June 12
Washington
1 Unit Available
1426 N Broadway
1426 Broadway, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1426 N Broadway Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808494)

Last updated June 12
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
925 11th Ave N
925 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 bedroom near NDSU campus! very spacious single family home 2 full baths Single Garage Washer and dryer in the unit rent $1395.00 Deposit $1000.00 Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5802744)

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

