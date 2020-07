Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage gym on-site laundry e-payments internet access

In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as parking and laundry options with most utilities paid!