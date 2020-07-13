84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Brunsdale
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$540
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Westgate
Essex
1522 East Gateway Circle South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
950 sqft
The Essex Apartments in Fargo offer cozy one and two bedroom apartments that perfectly combine comfortable and convenient. Bring your cat and snuggle in to this charming 18-plex community in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Westgate
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
West Acres
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Northport
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Westgate
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Brunsdale
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
NDSU
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Bluemont Lakes
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Willow Park
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Brunsdale
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$570
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
NDSU
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Lincoln
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Northport
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
NDSU
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Northport
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Brunsdale
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Village West
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fargo
714 6th Ave N
714 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1692 sqft
714 6th Ave N Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 2 BED HOME - PARKING - PET FRIENDLY - Home renovated last winter! The main level includes a kitchen (with new fridge and range) and dinette area, a large living area with fireplace, and a 3 season

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington
1517 University Drive North
1517 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bed 1 Bath w/ Central Air - Unique 3 Bed/1 Bath house with Central Air conveniently located next to NDSU campus!! All 3 bedrooms on the main level, hard wood floors throughout, huge open basement with washer/dryer, and plenty of parking space in

July 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fargo rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Fargo rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Fargo has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Fargo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fargo remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

