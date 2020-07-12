/
village west
124 Apartments for rent in Village West, Fargo, ND
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$610
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
2 Units Available
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ashbury Apartments offer spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Fargo, ND. Enjoy so many amazing features for a great value like the parking and laundry options available to all residents!
2 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Results within 1 mile of Village West
6 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
8 Units Available
Danbury
1881 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
970 sqft
The Danbury Apartments feature efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to the great location, the spacious floor plans include extra storage and other convenient amenities. Bring your cat, and call Danbury home!
15 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
17 Units Available
Pinehurst Apartments
1721 39th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$670
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Pinehurst Apartments are located in one of the most convenient neighborhoods in Fargo. Besides the great location, Pinehurst offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments with great features - perfect for any lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
4 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
9 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1065 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
4 Units Available
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
2 Units Available
Somerset
4910 15th Ave SW, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
980 sqft
In addition to the great location, Somerset Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer everyone of any lifestyle! The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments have all the features you're looking for in your next home such as
15 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
Studio
$520
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
10 Units Available
Westcourt
1820 40th St SW, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$710
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$785
1005 sqft
The Westcourt Apartments in Fargo are the perfect combination of convenience and comfort. Offering a wide variety of floorplans, the one, two and three bedroom apartments are unique and full of character.
2 Units Available
Times Square
1912 Times Square Way, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Times Square Townhomes offer spacious 2 and 3 level two bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND.
4 Units Available
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
10 Units Available
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
960 sqft
The Rosegate Apartments in Fargo offer contemporary efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments at the heart of a vibrant community. From extra storage to community laundry - there's something for everyone at Rosegate.
3 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
5 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
1 Unit Available
444 C St
444 C Street, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home! Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!!
1 Unit Available
1151 Prairie Parkway - 11
1151 Prairie Parkway, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
Warm Colors throughout!! Close to WF High School, Menards, Family Fare, JL Beers and a lot of other shopping/restaurants. Two miles from the New Sanford Hospital! 1 stall garage is included with rent. Secure 12 unit building.