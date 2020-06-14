Apartment List
106 Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND with garage

Fargo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
NDSU
6 Units Available
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Westgate
4 Units Available
Parkwood East & West
3331 15th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
825 sqft
The Parkwood East & West Apartments in Fargo have a variety of floorplans for you to choose from. Whether it's the one bedroom with a den or the corner two bedroom these apartments are unique and have lots of storage space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lincoln
3 Units Available
Country Club
2429 West Country Club Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Country Club Apartments offer cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo. Combining function and comfort at an affordable price, you will appreciate the budget friendly features at Country Club.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northport
4 Units Available
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Village West
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
1167 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village West
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Stone Bridge
8 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1320 sqft
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bluemont Lakes
3 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1100 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southpointe
4 Units Available
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
854 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Prairiewood
3 Units Available
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1100 sqft
The Prairiewood Courts Apartments offer a wide variety of cat friendly, one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Westgate
5 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$550
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
782 sqft
The Candlelight Apartments features cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments have large off street parking lots and garages are included with select apartments.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Acres
2 Units Available
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Prairiewood
1 Unit Available
Prairiewood Meadows
137 Prairiewood Dr S, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$730
988 sqft
The Prairiewood Meadows Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Find amazing amenities like a fitness room and attached garages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fargo, ND

Fargo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

