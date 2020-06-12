80 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fargo, ND

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Village West
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stone Bridge
15 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
NDSU
7 Units Available
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
929 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stone Bridge
10 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
996 sqft
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Willow Park
9 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brunsdale
6 Units Available
Long Island
2402 17th Street South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$600
884 sqft
The Long Island Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo with extra storage and garages for your vehicle. Appreciate the dishwasher and community laundry on chore day.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
4 Units Available
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$610
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$845
1025 sqft
The upscale one, two, and three bedroom floorplans offered at Wolf Creek Apartments feature modern fixtures and features such as wood laminate flooring and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bluemont Lakes
3 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
790 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Westgate
2 Units Available
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1150 sqft
Tucked into an established tree lined residential neighborhood, South Meadows features dog and cat friendly, two bedroom, two bath apartments for rent in Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bluemont Lakes
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
1015 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Acres
16 Units Available
Flickertail I-VI
4002 18th Avenue Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$690
920 sqft
The Flickertail Apartments in Fargo, ND offer spacious and cat friendly efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments with extra storage space and a garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Acres
9 Units Available
Place One Apartments
1760 40th St SW #306 Fargo, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$620
875 sqft
The Place One Apartments offer cat friendly, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes complete with a dishwasher, community laundry, and parking options.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West Acres
7 Units Available
Bayview
1810 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
975 sqft
The Bayview Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with large closets, garages, and more! Located in a residential neighborhood near Rabanus Park, these Fargo apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Westgate
5 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$785
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brunsdale
14 Units Available
Oak Court
1900 21st Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$630
891 sqft
The Oak Court Apartments offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments in South Fargo. From the convenient location near Interstate 94 to the great amenities including garages and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Village West
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
NDSU
1 Unit Available
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Roosevelt
2 Units Available
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Brunsdale
4 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.

June 2020 Fargo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fargo Rent Report. Fargo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fargo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Fargo rents increased over the past month

Fargo rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fargo stand at $575 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Fargo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Fargo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Fargo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fargo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fargo's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Fargo.
    • While rents in Fargo fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fargo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Fargo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

