118 Apartments for rent in Stone Bridge, Fargo, ND
6 Units Available
Oxford Apartments
3301 46.830136, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large one, two, and three bedroom apartments at the Oxford Apartment Community in Fargo have a lot to offer! From a residential great location to many paid utilities and a garage, the Oxford Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
13 Units Available
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$615
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1082 sqft
The Stonebridge Apartments in Fargo have so many great features to offer at a great value! Besides a great location, these Fargo apartments have deluxe efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floorplans complete with a fitness center and underground
5 Units Available
Flagstone Apartments
2651 36th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
936 sqft
The Flagstone Apartments in Fargo, ND offer a variety of one and two bedroom layouts, perfect for any lifestyle. In addition to a great South Fargo neighborhood, Flagstone also offers convenient features at a great value!
1 of 24
1 Unit Available
3903 34th St S
3903 34th St S, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1788 sqft
This updated house will make you want to move right in! The back yard & deck will have your friends jealous...washer/dryer included, stainless steel, new carpet and close to schools & shopping. 2 bedrooms (large closet) upstairs & 2 bedrooms down.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Bridge
6 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
2701 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$670
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1200 sqft
The Park Place Apartments offer spacious cat friendly two and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. Enjoy affordable living with luxurious amenities like laundry hookups and a garage! Grab your cat, and come home to Park Place Apartments.
7 Units Available
South Pointe
3201 22nd Street South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$735
904 sqft
The South Pointe Apartments in Fargo have so much to offer! Combine convenient features like an elevator with fun amenities like an outdoor swimming pool, all set in a great South Fargo location, and you've got the perfect place to call home!
9 Units Available
29 WEST
2836 41st Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$785
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1170 sqft
The luxurious 29 West Apartments in Fargo, ND have all the features you want to live in style. These brand new, one and two bedroom apartments have gorgeous interiors which include modern fixtures and tons of storage space.
2 Units Available
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cedars 4 Apartments offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining comfort and convenience, Cedars 4 has the perfect home for any lifestyle.
12 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
883 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
9 Units Available
Summit Point
1724 Gold Drive, Fargo, ND
Studio
$570
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
973 sqft
The Summit Point Apartments offer updated efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. There's so much to love about Summit Point.
6 Units Available
Sterling Park
3140 33rd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$780
1100 sqft
The Sterling Park Apartments in South Fargo, ND offer affordable and functional one, two, and three bedroom apartments. From the extra storage to the garage for your vehicle, Sterling Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home!
3 Units Available
Maybrook
3219 18th St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1060 sqft
When searching for Fargo Apartments, look no further than Maybrook Apartment Community! The spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom floorplans have all the amenities you are looking for in your next home.
5 Units Available
Bella Vista
825 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$610
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bella Vista Apartments offers comfortable and affordable two and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND.
7 Units Available
Chestnut Ridge
3161 32nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1044 sqft
The Chestnut Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to its great location near the interstate and Essentia Health, these affordable apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
2 Units Available
Pacific Park I
2625 Pacific Drive South, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$590
720 sqft
The Pacific Park I Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments. Combining function and comfort, these affordable apartments include community laundry to make chores easier.
1 of 56
1 Unit Available
3577 Woodbury Court S
3577 Woodbury Court South, Fargo, ND
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6333 sqft
STUNNING 5 Bed 4 Bath in BLUEMONT LAKES Neighborhood!! - COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! This Luxurious 3 level home as over 6200 sq ft of living space. The beautiful gourmet kitchen has a pantry.
1 of 6
1 Unit Available
2939 Wheatland Drive
2939 Wheatland Drive, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2939 Wheatland Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Twinhome - 3 bedroom 2 bath twinhome! Hardwood flooring! Fully fenced yard.
1 of 11
1 Unit Available
3325 18th Street South
3325 18th Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1496 sqft
Updated twin home! You will feel at home the second you walk-in. The main level was just repainted and has brand new carpet. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets, counter space and has an eating bar.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Bridge
7 Units Available
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
18 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
13 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$365
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
6 Units Available
Prairiewood Estates
3301 17th Ave S #102, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$745
1050 sqft
Just minutes from I-29. Modern apartments featuring a fireplace, extra storage and updated appliances. This pet-friendly community offers grill area, bike storage, garage, full lobby, and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
Auburn II
1847 35th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1100 sqft
The Auburn II Apartments offer large one and two bedroom apartment homes in Fargo, ND. Bring your cat home, and fall in love with the great features and convenient location near West Acres Mall and the intersection of Interstate 29 and 94.
8 Units Available
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$630
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
975 sqft
The Southview Village Apartments feature beautiful, cat friendly apartments in South Fargo. Well stocked with tons of features, there's an apartment for everyone.