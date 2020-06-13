/
west fargo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:28 PM
127 Apartments for rent in West Fargo, ND
9 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
3240 9th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
The Parkside Apartments in West Fargo, ND are the perfect combination of style and comfort. Tucked in a residential neighborhood, these cat friendly, efficiency, one and two bedroom apartments are a great place to call home.
8 Units Available
West Lake Apartments
639 33rd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1521 sqft
The West Lake Apartments in West Fargo offer spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with a variety of floor plans. From the underground parking, to the fitness room, there's so much to love about the West Lake Apartment Community!
3 Units Available
Saddlebrook
607 1st Ave E, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$415
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
The Saddlebrook Apartments offer efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. In addition to the great residential community, you'll love the convenient features like the fact the heat is paid.
10 Units Available
Parkwest Gardens
1150 2nd St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1150 sqft
The Parkwest Gardens offer spacious one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND.
4 Units Available
Sheyenne Terrace
830 1st St W, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Sheyenne Terrace Townhomes offer spacious two, three, and four bedroom townhomes in West Fargo, ND. Bring your cat or dog, and fall in love with the great features such as laundry hookups and garages.
4 Units Available
Prairie Park Apartments
1318 6th St E, West Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Prairie Park Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in West Fargo, ND. Combining convenience and comfort, the Prairie Park Apartments feature laundry options and paid heat to make the perfect home for you and your pet!
12 Units Available
Eagle Run Apartments
3415 5th St W, West Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$640
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
823 sqft
The Eagle Run Apartments offer a variety of cat-friendly, efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in a thriving neighborhood in West Fargo, ND. Each apartment has a selection of laundry and parking options.
1 Unit Available
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A
1208 Westport Beach Way, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1208 Westport Beach Way, Unit A Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 3 Bath townhome in West Fargo! - Gorgeous townhome in the Westport Beach area in West Fargo.
1 Unit Available
623 2nd Avenue West
623 2nd Avenue West, West Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
623 2nd Avenue West Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom Duplex - 2 bed, 1 bath duplex in West Fargo. New kitchen appliances, upstairs has fresh paint, new carpet, light fixtures, and blinds.
1 Unit Available
601 2nd Avenue West
601 2nd Ave W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
601 2nd Avenue West Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Great Price with heat, water sewer and garbage included!! Very nice updated 4 bed, 2 bath duplex in West Fargo. Available August 1st Rent: $1275.00 Deposit: $1275.
1 Unit Available
3309 D 6th Way
3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1572 sqft
3309 D 6th Way Available 07/01/20 AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Eagle townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets.
1 Unit Available
444 C St
444 C Street, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,099
Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home! Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!!
1 Unit Available
3375 Prairie Heights Way, Unit 1
3375 Prairie Heights Way E, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2469 sqft
3 Unit Multi-family Home 3 Unit Multi-family Home
1 Unit Available
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1
2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1088 sqft
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play.
1 Unit Available
2191 4th Avenue East - 1
2191 4th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1088 sqft
OPEN JUNE 1!! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has three bedrooms and bath upstairs, with kitchen, dining area, living room, and laundry on the main level.
1 Unit Available
1086 Highland Lane West
1086 Highland Ln W, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2200 sqft
BRAND NEW! Beautiful and affordable 4 bedroom/4 bath in a fabulous location near Legacy Elementary! Sod and 10 X 12 deck included. All levels complete. Quartz counters throughout! Painted white cabinets plus appliances. Half bath off back entrance.
1 Unit Available
1625 10th Avenue East - 205
1625 10th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2200 sqft
Beautiful, modern, updated home ready for you to move in to. This home has an elegant open concept main floor. It comes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, and great sized deck.
Results within 1 mile of West Fargo
25 Units Available
Urban Plains
5280 28th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$695
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1299 sqft
The exceptional exteriors and incredible interiors at Urban Plains Apartments in Fargo, create a luxurious retreat from the hectic world.
18 Units Available
Westwood Estates
4720 16th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$580
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$755
1009 sqft
The Westwood Estates Apartment Community in Fargo offers affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments with features that will make you and your cat happy! Combine a great location with time saving amenities and you get Westwood Estates!
5 Units Available
Alden Pines
1001 42nd Street Southwest, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
805 sqft
The Alden Pines Apartments off affordable and comfortable two bedroom apartments in Fargo.
16 Units Available
Carlton Place
1501 48th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
881 sqft
The Carlton Place Apartments in Fargo offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options with a variety of amenities in a convenient location.
8 Units Available
SUNWOOD Apartments
4701 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
938 sqft
The Sunwood Apartments have so much to offer if you're looking for the perfect Fargo apartment with everything you need! From a great, central location, to convenient amenities, there's something for everyone at Sunwood! There's a combination of
6 Units Available
France
901 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The France Apartments offer remodeled one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From the great, central location to the affordable prices, the comfortable France Apartments are the perfect place to call home.
5 Units Available
Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
850 sqft
The Dakota Manor Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo. Whether you're looking for a dog friendly apartment, or something in the heart of town, Dakota Manor has options for you and your furry friend.
In West Fargo, the median rent is $505 for a studio, $619 for a 1-bedroom, $790 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,150 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Fargo, check out our monthly West Fargo Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the West Fargo area include Concordia College at Moorhead, Minnesota State University Moorhead, and North Dakota State University-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.