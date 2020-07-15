/
NDSU
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM
55 Apartments For Rent Near North Dakota State University
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
NDSU
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
NDSU
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
7 Units Available
Carl Ben
Maplewood Bend Community
2211 11th Ave S, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
The Maplewood Bend Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND. You'll love the convenient features such as community laundry and a variety of parking options that include garages and off street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
NDSU
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$865
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Downtown Fargo
Islander
415 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
950 sqft
The Islander Apartments offer spacious two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND near Downtown Fargo.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Northport
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Northport
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
NDSU
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$560
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Northport
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$495
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$515
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Northport
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Northport
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$550
534 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northport
Windsor
402 31st Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
915 sqft
The Windsor Apartments are the perfect combination of affordable and comfortable. These Fargo apartments include one and two bedroom floorplans with extra storage and other convenient features like a dishwasher and parking options.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
4 Units Available
The West End
Cityside Apartments
202 6th Ave N, Fargo, ND
Studio
$510
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Cityside Apartments offer cozy efficiency, one, and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. From a great location near downtown, to the affordable amenities, the Cityside Apartments are a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
NDSU
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fargo
920 6th Ave North - 205
920 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
Finding Normal Apartments are a unique downtown property. Secured access and 16 digital cameras are just a small part of this gated community.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington
1121 16th Ave North - Main
1121 16th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1465 sqft
Close to BSA and Fargodome Main floor: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen, dining and living room Upper: two bedrooms, full bathroom, kitchen Each entrance has a deck 2 single stall garages & 2+ off street paved parking spaces included with
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Lewis and Clark
1322 14 1/2 St S
1322 14 1/2 Street South, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$780
900 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Upper level duplex, new washer/dryer in unit, dishwasher, deck with shared backyard, all utilities are tenant's responsibility, landlord mowes the lawn and removes snow from driveway, pet friendly.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fargo
1026 NP Avenue - 404
1026 Northern Pacific Avenue, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$925
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In 1929, construction started on The Union Storage & Transfer Cold Storage Warehouse and Armour Creamery buildings on NP Avenue. In 1938, the Great Depression ends.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington
1517 University Drive North
1517 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bed 1 Bath w/ Central Air - Unique 3 Bed/1 Bath house with Central Air conveniently located next to NDSU campus!! All 3 bedrooms on the main level, hard wood floors throughout, huge open basement with washer/dryer, and plenty of parking space in
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington
1534 12th Street North
1534 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedroom Near NDSU!! - This nice 4 bedroom house is conveniently located near NDSU Campus.