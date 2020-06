Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath - Off Princess Place - Property Id: 282012



This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the Princess Place area off market street. The unit has a newer HVAC, vinyl siding, new flooring, and recently painted/cleaned. It is ready for immediate occupancy.



No utilites are included

$750 rent

$750 deposit

Total of $1,500 to move in

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282012

Property Id 282012



(RLNE5786625)