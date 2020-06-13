164 Apartments for rent in Silver Lake, NC

/
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
423 Horn Road
423 Horn Road, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move in Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one car garage. Duplex home. Close to dining, shopping, and schools. One car garage.Private patio. Fenced in. Lawn Care Included! (RLNE4841315)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
312 Raye Drive
312 Raye Drive, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Tucked away near the Monkey Junction area, this home is centrally located to schools, grocery, shopping, and restaurants! Tenant pays all utilities. Apply at www.zenrealestatenc.com
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pine Valley West
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
100 Turtle Cay
100 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1232 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4705 Rushing drive
4705 Rushing Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2084 sqft
4705 Rushing drive Available 09/04/20 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Crosswinds Subdivision - 2100 Square foot home in Crosswinds Subdivisions with a screened in porch and fenced backyard.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3
108 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1779 sqft
Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4148 Breezewood Drive #103
4148 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1483 sqft
Breezewood Condo - Community Pool, No Stairs, Split floorplan - This condominium in Breezewood feels more like a single family home instead of the typical condo.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4804-38 South College Road
4804 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
4804-38 South College Road Available 08/21/20 4804-38 South College Road - You can't beat this price. Two-story 3 bedroom townhome with 1300 square feet for only $1,200 a month.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4134 Breezewood Dr. #201
4134 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
4134 Breezewood Furnished Condo - Wonderful furnished condominium located just off of 17th Street Extension. Unit offers a queen bed in master, two twin beds, furnished but still room to make it feel like home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
4114 Kettering Pl
4114 Kettering Place, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1416 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington’s historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Silver Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Silver Lake area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Silver Lake from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Little River, and Northchase.