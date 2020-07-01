Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access new construction cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments coffee bar guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

City Block Apartments are located within the thriving Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts (CBD) of downtown Wilmington, NC. City Block offers residents modern amenities such as cityscape/river views, fitness studio, veranda with grilling station, cyber cafe and lounge, on site management/leasing office, gated parking lot/deck, 24 hour maintenance, additional storage units, and a controlled access building. This brand new community is also 100% smoke-free! Our residents enjoy those amenities plus all the conveniences of downtown living are just steps away - concerts, boutique shopping, museums, cafes, gourmet restaurants, art galleries, and the Riverwalk. Contact us today to reserve your brand new home in Wilmington's hottest new apartment community!