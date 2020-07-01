All apartments in Wilmington
Find more places like City Block.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmington, NC
/
City Block
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

City Block

814 N 3rd St · (910) 415-1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE $$$ 2 months rent free if you sign a lease by July 31st. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020
Browse Similar Places
Wilmington
See all
Downtown Wilmington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. Sep 22

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 656 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Block.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
coffee bar
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

City Block Apartments are located within the thriving Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts (CBD) of downtown Wilmington, NC. City Block offers residents modern amenities such as cityscape/river views, fitness studio, veranda with grilling station, cyber cafe and lounge, on site management/leasing office, gated parking lot/deck, 24 hour maintenance, additional storage units, and a controlled access building. This brand new community is also 100% smoke-free! Our residents enjoy those amenities plus all the conveniences of downtown living are just steps away - concerts, boutique shopping, museums, cafes, gourmet restaurants, art galleries, and the Riverwalk. Contact us today to reserve your brand new home in Wilmington's hottest new apartment community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25 per month. Parking rent up to $25 per month.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; no weight limit. Call for details
Parking Details: Gated parking with assigned spaces. Space rent up to $25 per month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units available $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Block have any available units?
City Block has 2 units available starting at $954 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does City Block have?
Some of City Block's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Block currently offering any rent specials?
City Block is offering the following rent specials: SAVE $$$ 2 months rent free if you sign a lease by July 31st. Restrictions apply. Offer expires 7/31/2020
Is City Block pet-friendly?
Yes, City Block is pet friendly.
Does City Block offer parking?
Yes, City Block offers parking.
Does City Block have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Block offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Block have a pool?
No, City Block does not have a pool.
Does City Block have accessible units?
Yes, City Block has accessible units.
Does City Block have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Block has units with dishwashers.
Does City Block have units with air conditioning?
Yes, City Block has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for City Block?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir
Wilmington, NC 28405
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108
Wilmington, NC 28412
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr
Wilmington, NC 28412
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road
Wilmington, NC 28409
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way
Wilmington, NC 28403
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct
Wilmington, NC 28412
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I
Wilmington, NC 28412
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle
Wilmington, NC 28403

Similar Pages

Wilmington 1 BedroomsWilmington 2 Bedrooms
Wilmington Apartments with ParkingWilmington Dog Friendly Apartments
Wilmington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NCHampstead, NC
Shallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NCPiney Green, NC
Silver Lake, NCSwansboro, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winter Park & Piney WoodsPine Valley WestCollege Acres
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & Mc Clelland EstatesHanover HeightsDry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
Devon ParkDowntown Wilmington

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity