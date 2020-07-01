Amenities
City Block Apartments are located within the thriving Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts (CBD) of downtown Wilmington, NC. City Block offers residents modern amenities such as cityscape/river views, fitness studio, veranda with grilling station, cyber cafe and lounge, on site management/leasing office, gated parking lot/deck, 24 hour maintenance, additional storage units, and a controlled access building. This brand new community is also 100% smoke-free! Our residents enjoy those amenities plus all the conveniences of downtown living are just steps away - concerts, boutique shopping, museums, cafes, gourmet restaurants, art galleries, and the Riverwalk. Contact us today to reserve your brand new home in Wilmington's hottest new apartment community!