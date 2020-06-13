/
accessible apartments
26 Accessible Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,247
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
24 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
26 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,204
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
6 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
Echo Farms
10 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1594 sqft
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lincoln Forest
14 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pine Valley West
3 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
