22 Apartments For Rent Near Horry-Georgetown Technical College

Last updated July 15 2020

Contact for Availability
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$599
1089 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$499
1577 sqft
Meet Coastal Club - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Coastal Club features luxury two and four-bedroom off-campus student apartments for rent in Conway, SC, just steps from Coastal Carolina University.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1600 sqft
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
304 Kiskadee Loop Unit J
304 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the lake view from your own private patio in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the 3rd floor in Kiskadee Parke. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
764 W Cox Ferry Rd
764 West Cox Ferry Road, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
Classic ranch style brick home with attached 2-car garage and approximately 1,800 sqft situated on an acre of land. Bamboo floors throughout the home with ceramic tiles in the bathrooms.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
208 Lander Drive
208 Lander Drive, Red Hill, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3500 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath with an office and a bonus room (could easily be used as 6 bedrooms) located right on the golf course! Stainless Steele Stove, Fridge, & Microwave! Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer (as is).

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
1721 Juniper Dr
1721 Juniper Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$680
2566 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great for ROOMMATES - single working professionals or college students. Individual leases available. It is available July 31. 6th short term lease that is renewable.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
308 Kiskadee Loop
308 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
1 Bedroom
$600
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Individual lease per room with shared common area. Kiskadee Park at Wild Wing offers the best amenities, including an outdoor pool, tennis courts, and more.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
326 Kiskadee Loop
326 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1525 sqft
This 3-bedroom, 3-bath interior town house is located in the Kiskadee Parke subdivision! The kitchen with a pantry overlooks the living area. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
348 Kiskadee Loop
348 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
More pictures COMING SOON! This spacious, 3-bedroom, 3-bath townhome in Kiskadee Parke comes fully furnished! The screened porch offers a relaxing view and a convienent outside storage closet. Water and trash service are included.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
785 University Forest Circle
785 University Forest Circle, Red Hill, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ranch style home with bonus room! Convenient location off of 501 in Conway! - This appealing singe family home sits on a quiet, nice sized lot just off 501/544 in University Forest.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
336 Kiskadee Loop
336 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MORE PICTURES COMING SOON! This fantastic condo in Kiskadee Parke is unfurnished and waiting for your decorative touch! This 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit is located on the 3rd floor, and includes a bright kitchen with all major appliances and a breakfast

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
322 Kiskadee Loop
322 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1625 sqft
More pictures COMING SOON! This beautiful and spacious end-unit townhome in Kiskadee Parke offers a great floor plan! The home features 3 bedrooms with the master suite on the first floor, 2.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
302 Kiskadee Loop
302 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
More pictures COMING SOON! This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bath 2nd floor condo is furnished! This home includes a spacious living room and dining area. Community amenities include a pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and a weight room.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
420 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit D
420 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$825
- 1 Bedroom/1.5 Bath partially furnished condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 420-D. AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY JULY 27, 2020!!!! Rent is $825 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
480 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit G
480 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
- MYRTLE GREENS IN CONWAY, SC ***AVAILABLE APPROXIMATELY AUGUST 17, 2020***** FURNISHED 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens Unit 480-G.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
200 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit I
200 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 3rd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 200-I. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool. Washer and Dryer hook up.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
1025 Carolina Road W-1
1025 Carolina Road, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for rent! $1,050.00 a month! - Townhouse in Carolina Pines for rent (W-1). 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. $1050/month. Water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
3555 Hwy 544 Unit 27-A
3555 Highway 544 Opas, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- COASTAL VILLAS IN CONWAY, SC (NEXT TO CCU) Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms condo 1st floor Coastal Villas 27-A. $900 water, sewer, trash collection, and pest control included with price of rent.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
460 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit A
460 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 1st Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 460-A. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated July 14
1 Unit Available
220 Myrtle Greens Drive Unit F
220 Myrtle Green Drive, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo on 2nd Floor in Myrtle Greens subdivision Unit 220-F. Rent is $900 and includes water/sewer, trash and pest control included with access to the pool.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
131 University Dr
131 University Boulevard, Red Hill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
New Triplex Home in University Drive, Conway. SC - Property Id: 247900 $1050 Includes Utilities. One Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1200 Includes Utilities. Two Person with 2 Bedroom & 1 Bathroom. $1300 Includes Utilities.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
1125 Fairway Lane - 1
1125 Fairway Lane, Conway, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1125 Fairway Lane - 1 in Conway. View photos, descriptions and more!

