dry pond greenfield lake forest
104 Apartments for rent in Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest, Wilmington, NC
19 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
12 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
$
6 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
10 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$974
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
4 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
69 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
1 Unit Available
2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7
2940 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
2BD-1BA Condo - Beautiful 2BD/1BA Condo perfectly located at Oleander Court in the Forest Hills Area. Enjoy hardwood floors though out, large windows, high ceilings, newer appliances, spacious bathroom, ample closet space .
1 Unit Available
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a
1 Unit Available
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County
217 North 17th Street, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
Beautiful Home For Rent in Downtown Wilmington! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home! A newly remodeled 1907 cottage with the historic charm! Four bedrooms, one bath & 1,260 sqft.
1 Unit Available
505 Peabody Aly
505 Peabody Alley, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1386 sqft
Home is located in downtown Wilmington - Newer home with all the charm and character or an older home. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and is a short distance to downtown Wilmington.
1 Unit Available
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.
1 Unit Available
112 - G Market St
112 Market St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
357 sqft
Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.
1 Unit Available
106 N. Water St
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
501 sqft
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes.
1 Unit Available
511 Orange Street
511 Orange Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Rare opportunity to live in an historic four unit apartment building in Downtown Wilmington, short distance from all the action.
1 Unit Available
34 N Front Street
34 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown, includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless appliances. Amazing views of the battleship and Riverfront.
1 Unit Available
2206 Gibson Avenue
2206 Gibson Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2206 Gibson Avenue Available 05/22/20 Lovely 3BR 2BA home in Carolina Heights - Nice home with wood floors throughout. Large utility room off kitchen with access to rear fenced yard. Washer/Dryer hookups. 3 Bedrooms with 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
803 Rankin St
803 Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Downtown - SFH - 3 bed, 1 bath, spacious rooms, new laminate floors in living room and dining room, freshly painted throughout, new roof, huge laundry room with new washer and dryer. Laminate floors in 2 bedrooms, original hardwood in back bedroom.
1 Unit Available
108 S. 13th - Unit A
108 S 13th St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR 2 1/2 BA close to NHHS - Open lower level apartment. Off street parking. Tall ceilings, renovated 2020. Washer/dryer hookups. (RLNE3233308)
1 Unit Available
515 S 10th Street
515 South 10th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Newly Remodeled (new flooring, new paint)New appliances (washer/ dryer included)
1 Unit Available
419 South 4th Street
419 South 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
419 South 4th Street Available 08/01/20 419 S. 4th Street - Charming downstairs 1 bedroom duplex in the historic district on S. 4th street between Nun and Church streets.
Results within 5 miles of Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
$
116 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.