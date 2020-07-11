/
apartments with washer dryer
75 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,272
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,523
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
6 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$829
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$894
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,193
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
38 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
College Acres
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
33 Units Available
College Acres
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,310
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
27 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$812
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
22 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
4 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
120 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Grandview Luxury Apartments
7205 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community includes 24-hour gym, pool, bike storage, and elevator. Well-appointed units offer garbage disposal, hardwood floors, and ice maker. Situated within walking and biking distance of Wrightsville Beach.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 97
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
10 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
31 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
25 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
