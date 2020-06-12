/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
74 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
51 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
College Acres
29 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
College Acres
30 Units Available
Cypress Pointe Apartments
4861 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
950 sqft
Welcome to Cypress Pointe Apartments in Wilmington, NC! Nestled on New Centre Drive, near the intersection with College Road, Cypress Pointe Apartments is an easy walk to University of North Carolina Wilmington campus.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
23 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
940 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
26 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
5 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
College Acres
7 Units Available
Arboretum West
347 Arboretum Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
The distinction will be apparent at Arboretum West. Our custom design and vibrant energy will create unparalleled experiences. We offer you an active lifestyle with the feel of coastal style living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mayfaire
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1332 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Station
531 Old Maccumber Station Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1269 sqft
Modern community near Mayfaire Town Center and Wrightsville Beach. On-site amenities include a custom, resort-style pool, electric car charging station and an outdoor lounge. Apartments feature custom kitchens and high-end appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lincoln Forest
17 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
