Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC with garage

Wilmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lincoln Forest
16 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
32 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
College Acres
28 Units Available
Headwaters at Autumn Hall
612 Council St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1293 sqft
Upscale apartments on the Cape Fear Coast. Walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community coffee bar, clubhouse and internet cafe available to all residents. Concierge service. Near Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Acres
1 Unit Available
5416 Clear Run Dr
5416 Clear Run Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
5416 Clear Run Dr Available 06/15/20 Location! 5416 Clear Run - LOCATION & EASE! Immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath with Office in desirable College Acres.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
1567 Grey Cliff Run
1567 Grey Cliff Run, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1591 sqft
Beautiful, Newly Built Townhome in The Landing at Lewis Creek Estates - Fall in love with this gorgeous townhome that offers 1,591 heated sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a single car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Acres
1 Unit Available
5005 College Acres Drive
5005 College Acres Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
5005 College Acres Drive Available 07/21/20 Close access to UNCW, Beach, Hwy 40, walk to shops. Upgraded and remodeled home, Popular College Acres neighborhood walk to UNCW, shopping, restaurants and close to Wrightsville Beach.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
622 N 6th St
622 N 6th St, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1729 sqft
Indie Ice Townhomes / 622 N 6th St. - Indie Ice Townes, Built in the growing north side of downtown Wilmington. FANTASTIC 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms with one car garage facing into an amazing courtyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rogersville
1 Unit Available
1500 W. Morning Dove Ct
1500 West Morning Dove Circle, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2350 sqft
Pointe Summerset Patio Home Near Wrightsville Beach - MOVE IN BY 7/1, TWO WEEKS FREE RENT FOR JULY. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath brick 2 story patio home with 2 car garage.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pine Valley East
1 Unit Available
3204 Shadow Ct.
3204 Shadow Court, Wilmington, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,150
3800 sqft
3204 Shadow Ct. Available 07/13/20 Hoggard school district, 6 Bedrooms, 2 Car garage, pets ok, fenced yard - Woodberry Forest community, popular schools! Central Wilmington, convenient to hospital, Publix, shopping, beaches and downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Audubon
1 Unit Available
4006 Peachtree Avenue
4006 Peachtree Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1319 sqft
Immaculate Midtown Home with Oversized Garage/Workshop - Virtual tour of this home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cAyu6QGpgZ3&mls=1 Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
1 Unit Available
2908 Park Avenue
2908 Park Avenue, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Forest Hills / Garage Apt - Forest Hills! Super Cute 1 Bedroom, 1 bath Garage apt. Original hardwoods, cute lil kitchen with amazing light. Includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant would be responsible for power, cable and internet. Sorry No Pets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wilmington, NC

Wilmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

