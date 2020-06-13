/
8 Apartments for rent in Shallotte, NC📍
Birch Pond
5 Birch Pond Dr, Shallotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
970 sqft
Welcome to Birch Pond Apartment Homes! We are located in the heart of Shallotte, North Carolina between Myrtle Beach, SC and Wilmington, NC. The property is within walking distance of a variety of restaurants and shopping centers, including Walmart.
5023 Walton St
5023 Walton Street, Shallotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1900 sqft
Southern Charm Living in the Woodsong Community - 4 bedroom, 3 bath - This southern traditional home offers all you could want in modern conveniences and easy living.
788 Creek Way Circle
788 Creek Way Circle Southeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2235 sqft
788 Creek Way Circle Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home with bonus room in popular River Sea Plantation - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath home with bonus room over garage available for rent in popular River Sea Plantation.
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.
1570 Brushwood Court SE
1570 Brush Wood Court Southeast, Brunswick County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3500 sqft
Plantation Lifestyle Home in delightful Winding River, a Coastal Community with private Marina, Riverhouse, Beach Club/Pool, Golf Course w/Club, Pool & Restaurant, all situated between Wilmington NC & Myrtle Beach SC on a quiet cul-de-sac w/ Nature
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
649 Beachwood Drive SE
649 Beachwood Drive Southeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath home is situated on a massive 1 acre lot at the edge of Mullet Creek, in the beautiful gated community of River Run Plantation.
141 Avian Drive
141 Avian Drive, Sunset Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large 2 bedroom condo in the Champions subdivision in Sea Trail. Take the elevator to the penthouse unit offering a large open area including living room, kitchen, and dining area. Unit includes a large mini suite that features its own entrance.
