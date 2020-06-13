/
holly ridge
36 Apartments for rent in Holly Ridge, NC📍
510 NC Hwy 17
510 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated Home - Town limits Holly Ridge - Renovated three bedroom and two full bath home in Holly Ridge. As you enter this home, you see the beautiful new floors in an open living/dining room area off a galley kitchen.
246 Red Carnation Drive
246 Red Carnation Drive, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1578 sqft
Only 12 miles to Stone Bay/MARSOC gate, 14 to Camp Lejeune Sneads Ferry gate and 21 to MCAS New River gate! Located in Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available for rent.
144 Hines Street, Unit B
144 North Hines Street, Holly Ridge, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
HOLLY RIDGE - Spacious condominium in Holly Ridge; Open floor-plan; Wheelchair accessible unit; all appliances including W/D hookups; solid surface counter-tops; 3 BD's/2 BA on 1st floor; ceiling fans; approx. 1600 sqft.
217 Lloyd Street - 1
217 Lloyd St, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath town home freshly painted throughout with fenced in back yard and single car garage. Pet friendly. Open airy living room which leads to formal dining room, galley kitchen, with washer and dryer in kitchen closet.
506 NC Hwy 17
506 US Highway 17 N, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
506 NC Hwy 17 Available 05/08/20 Centrally located Holly Ridge 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located in Holly Ridge. Set off the main road with a nice size front and back yard.
107 Sages Ridge Drive
107 Sages Ridge Drive, Holly Ridge, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1256 sqft
Nice home in single entrance neighborhood. 3 bedrooms with an upstairs bonus room and 2 full baths. Nice fenced in backyard with a play set and large deck. Nice covered front porch. A 10 minute drive to Surf City Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Holly Ridge
113 Long Pond Dr.
113 Long Pond Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2384 sqft
113 Long Pond Dr. Available 07/22/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Sneads Ferry - Welcome Home to The Landing at Mill Creek. This fabulous 4 bedroom 2.
805 Horace Grant Court
805 Horace Grant Court, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2249 sqft
undefined
818 N New River
818 North New River Drive, Surf City, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Living like You are on Vacation!! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 3.
104 Welcome Way
104 Welcome Way, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2110 sqft
Welcome Home to The Landing at Everetts Creek. This beautiful home is nearly new and it's going to be love at first sight. Step inside the front door and you will immediately feel welcomed by the nice open design.
435 Belvedere Drive
435 Belvedere Dr, Surf City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Pristine 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, two car garage, fenced in back yard with all the upgrades in The Cottages, Neighborhoods of Holly Ridge. Covered rocking chair front porch and rear deck.
5 Grant Circle
5 Grant Circle, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2260 sqft
Two story, 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Grantwood subdivision on 1.99 acre lot. Pets negotiable, fees apply. Dixon elementary in the neighborhood, convienent 10 minute drive to MCAS New River and Camp Lejuene, and the beaches of Topsail Island.
Results within 10 miles of Holly Ridge
Verified
Hampstead Place
101 Leeward Ln, Hampstead, NC
Studio
$929
436 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Hampstead Place where you can stay in tune with who you are! Ready for more space? Our open-concept studio and two-bedroom floor plans add a contemporary twist of comfort and style.
102 E Bay Drive
102 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
102 E Bay Drive Available 07/01/20 Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! Located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, this community offers a waterfront
202 Ashton Court
202 Ashton Ct, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2550 sqft
202 Ashton Court Available 07/22/20 Over 2500 HSF! Back Gate Convenience! Beach! - Absolutely gorgeous home with over 2500 HSF! You will be blown away from the moment you enter.
515 Romper Rd
515 Romper Rd, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
515 Romper Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful home in great neighborhood! - Beautiful home located within minutes to the Stone Bay gate of Camp Lejeune and to our beautiful beaches! Stately 4 BR/ 2.
42 W Bailey Lane
42 West Bailey Lane, Pender County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2771 sqft
42 W Bailey Lane Available 08/01/20 Hampstead Large home with BIG yard! - Looking for a large home in the best location in Hampstead? Fenced yard, covered porch and great street appeal.
209 Justice Farms Dr
209 Justice Farm Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
209 Justice Farms Drive - 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bath - *Pets Allowed! (*Please read listing description) - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Justice Farms community in Sneads Ferry NC.
11 Bay Drive
11 Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2042 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This unique home is a boaters dream located in Bayshore Marina.
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive
1431 Chadwick Shores Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1817 sqft
Close to the back gate to Camp LeJeune, MARSOC and New River Air Station. Located in Chadwick Shores, a gated, waterfront community. This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath w/ bonus room home is available in July.
2224 New River Inlet Road
2224 New River Inlet Road, North Topsail Beach, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
2 bedroom, 2 bath Ocean front condo is the definition of affordable living at the beach! Breathtaking views everywhere you look. Enjoy walks on the beach every evening without ever having to get into your car.
260 S Creek Drive
260 South Creek Drive, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
This charming home has 3 beds and 2 baths, and a spacious wooden deck overlooking its large backyard. Once you step into the dining room you are invited into a open kitchen with tall ceilings.
205 Sailor Street
205 Sailor St, Sneads Ferry, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2243 sqft
Welcome to coastal living!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is breathtaking and offers plenty of space. Spacious rooms, high ceilings, plantation style shutters and an open concept makes the house flow seamlessly.
623 Riva Ridge Road
623 Riva Ridge Road, Sneads Ferry, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2013 sqft
Beautiful home, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with large bonus room blocks from the Escoba Bay recreation center featuring pool, tennis, clubhouse, and equestrian facilities. The community also features a boat dock/ramp.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Holly Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,180.
Some of the colleges located in the Holly Ridge area include Cape Fear Community College, Craven Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holly Ridge from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, New Bern, Leland, and Northchase.
