carolina beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM
54 Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
901 Seafarer Drive
901 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1488 sqft
901 Seafarer Drive - Fully-Furnished Carolina Beach Rental!!! This is a fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property in Carolina Sands. The property is available October - May.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D
1518 South Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1223 sqft
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
633 Spencer Farlow, Unit 22
633 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1400 sqft
Like new condo in Paradise Cove on Carolina Beach. The kitchen has a breakfast bar includes, oven/range dishwasher, fridge & washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
100 Turtle Cay
100 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1232 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 08/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - FURNISHED - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Turtle Cay - Turtle Cay #3
108 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1788 sqft
Beautiful Turtle Cay Condo! - View this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom first floor condo located off of River Road.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Carolina Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,800.
Some of the colleges located in the Carolina Beach area include Cape Fear Community College, and University of North Carolina Wilmington. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carolina Beach from include Wilmington, Jacksonville, Leland, Little River, and North Myrtle Beach.