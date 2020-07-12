/
devon park
121 Apartments for rent in Devon Park, Wilmington, NC
5 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
1 Unit Available
3601 Stratford Boulevard
3601 Stratford Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3601 Stratford Boulevard Available 08/17/20 Devon Park community, Classic 50’s brick ranch home. 3 BR, Den, Garage/workshop,fenced yard - Classic 50’s brick ranch home.
1 Unit Available
913 Downey Branch Lane
913 Downey Branch Lane, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Wilshire townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Conveniently located 5 minutes to UNCW and downtown. Laminate wood floors throughout, no carpet. Washer/Dryer Included. 1 pet permitted 25 pound weight limit with $300 non-refundable deposit.
1 Unit Available
901 Bryan Ave
901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/31/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW.
1 Unit Available
4105 Kenan Court
4105 Kenan Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
900 sqft
4105 Kenan Court Available 05/23/20 4105 Kenan Court - Nice Neighborhood, Pet friendly, some units have fenced yards. Close to UNCW, downtown, and beach. Pest control, lawn care and monthly HVAC filters are included. Call today for more details.
1 Unit Available
811 Bonham Avenue
811 Bonham Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 bedroom availble for rent in Wilshire Woods - This 4 bedroom house is settled on a wooded lot conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, and UNCW. All four bedrooms are upstairs with two full bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
3260 Camden Circle
3260 Camden Circle, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1149 sqft
3260 Camden Circle Available 08/03/20 3260 Camden Cirle - Wonderful home located in central Wilmington offers hardwood and tile floors throughout, new paint, new roof, large backyard with mature trees.
Results within 1 mile of Devon Park
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
6 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
6 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
32 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,034
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
31 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
40 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
2940 Oleander Drive Unit G7
2940 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
964 sqft
2BD-1BA Condo - Beautiful 2BD/1BA Condo perfectly located at Oleander Court in the Forest Hills Area. Enjoy hardwood floors though out, large windows, high ceilings, newer appliances, spacious bathroom, ample closet space .
1 Unit Available
138 Pine Cone Rd
138 Pine Cone Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1250 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Single Family Home with Detached 2 car garage - Available now! Lovely 2 Br 1 Ba Home on quiet side street with detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included! Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
4913 Marlin Ct
4913 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1536 sqft
Nicely appointed 3BR Townhome with many new features just a short walk from Campus. This home is freshly updated and a great deal for students!
1 Unit Available
5025 Lamppost Circle
5025 Lampost Circle, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1001 sqft
5025 Lamppost Circle - L5025 Available 07/17/20 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse located in Village Square - 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhouse in Village Square No Pets Allowed (RLNE4939605)
1 Unit Available
4908 Pompano Court
4908 Pompano Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
900 sqft
A students dream home! Walk..Drive..Ride your bike to UNCW in minutes. The Community has a pool when you don't want to fight the beach traffic. This Townhouse has 2 bedrooms upstairs that are both spacious.
1 Unit Available
4925 Marlin Ct.
4925 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1472 sqft
EXCELLENT Location! Most importantly you are a short bike ride to UNCW campus, as well as plenty of popular shops and restaurants. Despite being centrally located, this community is quiet, and peaceful.
1 Unit Available
365 Lullwater Drive
365 Lullwater Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
365 Lullwater Drive Available 08/10/20 367 Lullwater Dirve - Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex with LVP throughout home, updated appliances, new countertops, paint. Tenant occupied till mid August. Please call the office with questions. (RLNE5917315)
Results within 5 miles of Devon Park
28 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$812
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
21 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
36 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1247 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
19 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.