27 Apartments For Rent Near CFCC
37 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1240 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS! Call us now to learn more about our select 1 and 2 bedrooms eligible for 1 month free rent and our refunded application and administration fees!
68 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.
243 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
18 Units Available
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
4 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
7 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
2 Units Available
Morningside
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$974
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
2 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$954
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
106 N. Water St
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
501 sqft
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes.
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
110 South 9th Unit B
110 S 9th St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
110 South 9th Unit B Available 08/01/20 Upper Level 2 BR 1 BA Downtown Wilmington - Newly renovated upper level apartment in downtown town Wilmington. Off street parking. Covered front porch. Rear yard, shared, not fully fences. Small rear deck.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
304 N Front St Apt J
304 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
425 sqft
Adorable home with character and charm.
1 Unit Available
Carolina Heights
803 Rankin St
803 Rankin Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Downtown - SFH - 3 bed, 1 bath, spacious rooms, new laminate floors in living room and dining room, freshly painted throughout, new roof, huge laundry room with new washer and dryer. Laminate floors in 2 bedrooms, original hardwood in back bedroom.
1 Unit Available
Carolina Heights
505 Peabody Aly
505 Peabody Alley, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1386 sqft
Home is located in downtown Wilmington - Newer home with all the charm and character or an older home. This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and is a short distance to downtown Wilmington.
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
809 Ann Street A
809 Ann Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great - all new 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 124477 All new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, family room, upstairs of two family house, large back deck, fenced in yard, hardwood floors, washer/dryer, new HVAC unit, and across the street from a
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
34 N Front Street
34 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautifully renovated 2 bed/2 bath condo located in the heart of downtown, includes hardwood floors, granite countertops, kitchen island, stainless appliances. Amazing views of the battleship and Riverfront.
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
419 South 4th Street
419 South 4th Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
419 South 4th Street Available 08/01/20 419 S. 4th Street - Charming downstairs 1 bedroom duplex in the historic district on S. 4th street between Nun and Church streets.
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
108 S. 13th - Unit A
108 S 13th St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BR 2 1/2 BA close to NHHS - Open lower level apartment. Off street parking. Tall ceilings, renovated 2020. Washer/dryer hookups. (RLNE3233308)
1 Unit Available
Carolina Heights
622 N 6th St
622 N 6th St, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1729 sqft
Indie Ice Townhomes / 622 N 6th St. - Indie Ice Townes, Built in the growing north side of downtown Wilmington. FANTASTIC 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms with one car garage facing into an amazing courtyard.
1 Unit Available
The Bottom, Carolina Place & Old Wilmington
2206 Gibson Avenue
2206 Gibson Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2206 Gibson Avenue Available 05/22/20 Lovely 3BR 2BA home in Carolina Heights - Nice home with wood floors throughout. Large utility room off kitchen with access to rear fenced yard. Washer/Dryer hookups. 3 Bedrooms with 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
235 N 26th St
235 North 26th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
235 N 26th St / SUPER CUTE - Super Cute 1942 home! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with great front porch. Located off Market St. Close to the YMCA, MLK and ILM. Home has all hardwood floors and new paint. New fridge with washer and dryer connection.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
112 - G Market St
112 Market St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
357 sqft
Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
526 N 2nd Street - 302
526 North 2nd Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Stylish Downtown Wilmington Coastline Condo! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo with off street parking. Condo offers nice size kitchen with natural lighting, and two full size bathrooms. Washer and Dryer provided.
1 Unit Available
Carolina Heights
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County
217 North 17th Street, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1260 sqft
Beautiful Home For Rent in Downtown Wilmington! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home! A newly remodeled 1907 cottage with the historic charm! Four bedrooms, one bath & 1,260 sqft.