5 Apartments For Rent Near Craven Community College

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
18 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
3 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
1907 Cayenne Court
1907 Cayenne Court, New Bern, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3223 sqft
IMPRESSIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN AN UPSCALE GOLF COURSE/COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY. 3 CAR GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, HOME OFFICE, EXPANSIVE KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AREA.

