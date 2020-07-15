/
Craven Community College
5 Apartments For Rent Near Craven Community College
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,047
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log
Greenbrier
603 Doral Court
603 Doral Court, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3330 sqft
Exceptional Home nestled into a quiet cul-de-sac in one of New Bern's most sought-after neighborhoods-Greenbrier. This brick home offers all the space you want and need.
Greenbrier
1907 Cayenne Court
1907 Cayenne Court, New Bern, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3223 sqft
IMPRESSIVE HOME ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC IN AN UPSCALE GOLF COURSE/COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY. 3 CAR GARAGE, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING, HOME OFFICE, EXPANSIVE KITCHEN/BREAKFAST AREA.