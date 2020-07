Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan ice maker range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center car wash area dog park e-payments fire pit internet access online portal smoke-free community volleyball court

Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College. Newly renovated, our apartments are uniquely designed with our residents in mind – providing one, two and three-bedroom floor plans – all with in apartment washer and dryers.



Our impressive community amenities include a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a private sand volleyball court, swimming pool with complimentary Wi-Fi access, picnic areas with BBQ Grills and a 24/7 fitness studio. Our new clubhouse features a 24/7 Fitness Center (w/CrossFit Equipment), Business Center, Free Tanning Beds, Private Resident Social Event Space and a newly expanded pool. We welcome you to experience the best living in Wilmington at Abbotts Run Apartments!